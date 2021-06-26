Sneak peek of new Heights food hall heats up this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Sneak peek of massive new food hall opening soon near The Heights. This exciting new food hall will offer up a wine bar, coffee house, retails, and even a dog park to visitors.

2. Just-announced $28.7 million sale keeps Luby's in Houston and Texas. The new deal will keep Houstonians eating square fish and mac and cheese for the foreseeable future.

3. Charming Houston TV weather personality lands major national gig. Former Channel 2 fan favorite Britta Merwin has accepted a choice national post.

4. New Bellaire home development invites millennials to enjoy lock and leave lifestyle. The new Edison Park development invites young renters who want the comfort of a home without the pressure of home ownership.

5. Lush Houston-area 'agrihood' grows with new land and affordable homes. Residents here can enjoy visiting farm animals and growing their own fruits and vegetables while also living the master-planned life.