Charming Houston TV weather personality lands major national gig

In late May, widely popular meteorologist Britta Merwin announced she was leaving her morning post at KPRC-TV (Channel 2), much to the chagrin of hundreds of thousands of fans. The cheery, amiable weather personality posted this message on Facebook, which read, in part:

It is bittersweet to say goodbye to Houston but I am accepting a job (stay tuned for details) that will allow us to move back east to be by our family. I am excited for my kids to have their aunts and uncles at their games, to be by their grandparents and for their great-grandparents to have the opportunity to hold them often.

Now, we have those details. Merwin, who has been with Channel 2 for seven years, will now serve as morning co-host at Fox Weather, Fox News Media’s new streaming weather service. Merwin is one of six new hosts to helm programming for the platform. She will serve alongside host Jason Frazer, per a press release.

Fans will recall that Merwin, a Texas native, quickly rose through the ranks to become the station’s morning weather forecaster, covering Hurricane Harvey, multiple, devastating floods, and Winter Storm Uri and its effects on Houston.

Merwin, a graduate of SUNY Stonybrook with a degree in atmospheric sciences and meteorology, launched her career at News 12 Long Island, New York. Later, she moved to NBC Weather Plus, where she covered Hurricane Gustav and the 2008 midwestern floods for NBC’s national cable news networks, including MSNBC and CNBC, per a bio.

She’s not the only Houston to take a post at Fox Weather. Stephen Morgan, who served as KRIV/Fox 26’s weekend morning weather anchor since 2019, is also on tap to host.