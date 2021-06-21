Lush Houston-area 'agrihood' grows with new land and affordable homes

One of the hottest trends in Houston’s scorching real estate market is the rise of the “agrihood” — what’s defined as an “organized community that integrates agriculture into a residential neighborhood.”

Now, a suburban neighborhood/agrihood has announced a major expansion, aimed at adding more homes and to the fast-selling community.

Harvest Green, nestled in the Richmond area, has just acquired 630 acres adjacent to the neighborhood, according to ownership company Johnson Development.

That massive addition means some 1,400 homes that will be added to the agrihood-based development. Homesites should be ready for builders by the second quarter of 2022, per Jerry Ulke, general manager of Harvest Green, with sales expected to begin fall of 2022.

A key draw for Harvest Green is its 12-acre farm, which features fields of produce, an orchard, a vineyard, and pens for goats and chickens. Residents can join the farm club and access plots to grow their own produce (under the guidance of professional farmers). A popular farmers market is held the third Saturday of each month.

Meanwhile, future residents can also look forward to the Farmhouse recreation complex, with its fitness center and resort-style pool, trail, and a number of parks and playgrounds. The Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery & Kitchen (read the CultureMap story here) is also located onsite.

This new section will feature a variety of home styles, with designs for properties ranging from 40 feet wide to 75 feet wide, per press materials. Also on tap are additional community amenities, with parks, trails, green space, and a pool planned.

Residents will have access to existing Harvest Green amenities, including the Village Farm. As locals know, Oyster Creek winds through the new property for nearly two miles.

Currently, Harvest Green offers reasonably priced homes starting in the $300,000s by builders including Coventry Homes, David Weekley Homes, and Perry Homes.

“Our farm-themed community has resonated with buyers looking for a more sustainable lifestyle,” Ulke continued in a press release.

“The past two years, Harvest Green has ranked among the nation’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities, and last year we sold nearly 500 new homes. Because of last year’s robust sales, builders had fewer than 100 homesites for all of 2021. This additional land will meet that obvious demand.”

For more information, visit the official Harvest Green website.