New Bellaire home development invites Millennials to enjoy lock and leave lifestyle

A new mini development in a buzzy part of Houston is inviting Millennials to enjoy a lock-and-leave lifestyle.

Edison Park is a new project encompassing six patio homes located near the Galleria and Bellaire. The built-to-rent homes offer some 2,800 square feet of living space and are valued starting at $500,000.

Each three-story home features a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom floorplan, per press materials. Rents start at $4,000 per month.

Why build to rent? The idea, says Edison Park developer Wan Bridge, an outfit with presences in Houston and Dallas, is to offer the home life to a young, aspiring Millennial market while alleviating landscaping and home maintenance.

An added draw is Edison Park’s proximity to top-tier shopping, dining, and entertainment. Homes here boast open floor plans, energy efficiency, and “hassle-free living,” per the company.

A little about Wan Bridge: The Texas-based developer, builder, and project manager of communities aims at a young, growing customer base who prefer to rent but still maintain a high living standard, per a press release.

Currently, 85 percent of the residents who rent a Wan Bridge home are millennial families, the company notes.

For more information on floorplans, rates, and move-in specials, those interested should visit the official Edison Park website.