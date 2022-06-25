Guy Fieri-favorite Houston chef's new restaurant heats up this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Guy Fieri-favorite Houston chef opens fine new Italian restaurant in River Oaks. After tasting his pastas on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri called the Italian chef "the real deal."

2. Houston's newest lagoon community makes a splash with massive beach and crystal-blue water. Future residents can look forward to paddleboarding, kayaking, a swim-up bar, a splash park, and more.

3. Houston's first medical cannabis brick-and-mortar store opens near The Heights. Catering to existing and new patients, the new facility will offer myriad medical cannabis products, such as gummies, tinctures, and lozenges.

4. Houston's newest brewery launches near downtown with specialty beers and games. When it opens this fall, the brewery will offer four core styles: American IPA, Hazy IPA, Munich Helles, and German Pilsner.

5. Promising Spring Branch restaurant with smart self-pour bar system shutters. Despite a talented team, the restaurant never drew enough diners to sustain itself.