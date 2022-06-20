Promising Spring Branch restaurant with smart self-pour bar system shutters

An innovative Houston restaurant has served its last meal. Shoot the Moon announced that it closed after service on Sunday, June 19 and would be entering Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

"Our financial position, coupled with weak foot traffic and thus disappointing sales numbers over the past 6+ months, have made it no longer feasible to maintain operations," the restaurant said in a statement. Later, it added, "We are thankful to all who have supported Shoot The Moon’s journey. It pains us to make this decision, but we have no other choice."

Opened in July 2021, Shoot the Moon united operator Kevin Floyd, a co-founder of Anvil and a former partner in Underbelly Hospitality, with chef Dax McAnear whose resume includes restaurants such as Triniti, Hay Merchant, and Beaver's. First announced in 2019, Shoot the Moon paired an accessible menu of pizza, shareable items, and entrees with one of Houston's first self-pour tap systems. The restaurant's wall featured 80 selections of wine, beer, spirits, and cocktails that patrons could serve themselves at their convenience.

At the time, Floyd saw the concept as appealing to people like himself; one-time Anvil regulars who still appreciated craft beer and cocktails but wanted to experience them in a more family-friendly atmosphere with approachable food. Unfortunately, as the restaurant notes, it never drew a sufficient number of customers to be viable.

"In spite of the high level of guest satisfaction and high ratings online, we have been crippled by the lack of foot traffic at this location," the restaurant stated. "We haven’t come close to enough sales volume to sustain the business."

Notably, two other self serve concepts operate in areas with a younger demographic. Moonshine Deck is part of the thriving nightlife district on 20th St. in Shady Acres, and self serve wine bar Roots is located close to EaDo.

Shoot the Moon occupied a location in the Spring Branch Village shopping center. Co-tenant Feges BBQ celebrated its first anniversary last weekend. In the months to come, the development will add new restaurants such as sushi hand roll concept Hando, popular ramen chain Jinya, and Vietnamese gastropub The Blind Goat.