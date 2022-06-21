Houston's first medical cannabis brick-and-mortar store opens near The Heights

Houston medical cannabis users now have a convenient brick-and-mortar option. Texas Original, the state’s largest and leading medical cannabis provider, has opened a new storefront near The Heights (1714 Houston Ave.), marking the first operation of its kind in the city.

Catering to existing and new patients, the new 1,776 square-foot facility will offer myriad medical cannabis products, such as gummies, tinctures, and lozenges. This new pickup location creates ease and consistency for patients who’ve otherwise had to settle for mail or other delivery options.

The Austin-based company caters to a wide and diverse clientele, Texas Original CEO Morris Denton tells CultureMap. “We don’t have an ‘average user,’” he notes. “One of our youngest patients is just two months old and one of our oldest is 98 years old. We serve veterans, cancer survivors, parents helping their children manage epilepsy, and so many more.”

Texas Original currently serves approximately 80 percent of medical cannabis users in the state, Denton notes, for a host of issues.

“Medical cannabis is a proven, effective method to treat qualifying conditions with symptoms such as insomnia, anxiety, and chronic pain,” he adds.

Those interested can learn more about treatment qualification here.

The company is evaluating other Texas markets for potential pickup locations (see the current list here) as it finalizes a new cultivation, processing, and dispensing facility in Bastrop, Texas, set to open later this year, per a press release.

“Opening this location not only expands access for our thousands of existing patients in the Houston area,” says Denton, “but gives thousands more the opportunity to learn about and benefit from the power of medical cannabis. Our team is dedicated to serving every qualifying patient throughout the state and showing Houstonians how medical cannabis can be an effective method to relieve symptoms associated with cancer, PTSD, epilepsy, and the hundreds of other qualifying conditions under the Compassionate Use Program.”