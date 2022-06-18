Houston bar's historic James Beard Award win leads this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Acclaimed Houston bar scores city's first-ever national James Beard Award. In her acceptance speech, Julep owner Alba Huerta thanked the city of Houston for “loving immigrants like me, like my family, welcoming us, and giving us the path to opening our own businesses.”

2. Ken Hoffman broadcasts the big return of one of Houston's most beloved morning radio personas. Hear the radio character's return Saturday mornings on a new Internet station called Houston Radio Platinum.

3. Coltivare owners' new Heights 'liquor lounge' chills out with vintage vibe and ice-cold cocktails. "It’s going to be a good time," co-owner Matt Tanner says. "There’s no other way to say it.”

4. Elegant fine-dining Houston destination lands on prestigious Best New Restaurants in America list. The magazine praises March for delivering a comprehensive experience that includes food, service, and decor.

5. Luxurious ranch retreat near Houston tees up lush new 18-hole championship golf course. Dubbed The Covey, the par 72 course will boast more than 7,400 yards with multiple tee boxes, Zeon Zoysia fairways and rough, and TifEagle greens.