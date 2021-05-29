Beloved Houston NY-styled pizza joint's triumphant reopening heats up week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's most authentic New York pizzeria serves up reopening date. The restaurant may look different, but the food, thankfully, is exactly the same.

2. Ken Hoffman perfectly predicts the future of the beloved Astrodome. Our columnist would like to see the Dome either be fixed up or torn down, but he's skeptical that either will happen.

3. Where to eat in Houston right now: 10 new restaurants for posh dining and diverse dishes. This month's group of new restaurants include the newcomers at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the latest project from the couple behind Oporto.

4. Meet the couple behind Houston's cult-favorite burger spot, plus fresh Anglo-Indian fare in The Heights. On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," the couple who own Burger-Chan discuss the status of their new location and so much more.

5. Massive west Houston water park makes a splash with big beach bash. The Welcome Back Beach Bash features live music, strolling in-park entertainment, and family-friendly activities.