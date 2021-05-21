Houston's most authentic New York pizzeria serves up reopening date

Houston pizza lovers rejoice. The city’s most authentic New York slice is back.

Romano’s Pizza will reopen for lunch and dinner service beginning Monday, May 24. The restaurant has been closed since November after a fire at the adjacent nail salon caused significant smoke damage.

After cleaning up the mess, the restaurant decided to use the closure as an opportunity to remodel, manager Francesco Quarto tells CultureMap. Diners will find new floors, bigger TVs (upgraded from 42 to 65 inches), and an Instagram-worthy mural by local artist Eric Martinez.

“We wanted the customers to feel like when they came back to Romano’s they came into a new Romano’s but the same at the same time,” Quarto says.

Keeping things the same applies to the restaurant’s menu. The oversized New York-style slices and other classic Italian-American fare will match customers’ memories — which is good news for people who rely on Romano’s to satisfy their cravings for meat-filled ravioli and chicken Parmigiana (like this author).

Cousins Vincenzo Quarto and Francesco Fragale opened Romano’s in 1998. The restaurant not only serves authentic New York flavors, but it's long, narrow layout also makes it feel like it belongs in Brooklyn. Their sons, Francesco Quarto and Frankie Fragale, maintain the families’ ties to the restaurant.

Quatro acknowledges he’s been corresponding with customers who are eager for updates on the rebuild. People have been stopping by to check on the construction’s progress.

Starting Monday, they’ll be able to stay and eat.

---

Romano's Pizza, 1528 W Gray St.; Monday - Thursday 11 am - 9:30 pm, Friday and Saturday 11 am - 10:30 pm, Sunday 12-9 pm; 713-526-1182.