Massive west Houston water park makes a splash with big beach bash

As local families plan their Memorial Day weekend, a popular west Houston water park is welcoming the masses. Katy-area Typhoon Texas will reopen with a three-day Welcome Back Beach Bash from Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31, the venue announced.

The long-weekend event features live music, strolling in-park entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Main attractions, no doubt, are the park’s more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths; Texas-size wave pool; a lazy river that’s the length of more than five football fields; and children’s Gully Washer with a gigantic, 800-gallon water bucket, slides, and more than 100 spray areas.

Day-admission tickets start at $39.99 and season passes start at $69.99. An even cheaper option is the and choose-your-day admission tickets, which start at $22.99. Tickets can be purchased at the window or online.

Along with unlimited entry into the Typhoon Texas waterparks in Houston — and Austin — season pass holders enjoy 15 percent off food, non-alcoholic drinks, fast passes, cabana rentals, and retail purchases, a press release notes. A cashless pay wristband, discount coupons for in-park purchases, and a discounted 2021 any-day guest ticket are also perks.

For the big kids, the Texas-themed water park serves up Texas barbecue that slow smoked onsite daily. Adults can also enjoy draft and bottled beer, cocktails, and frozen alcoholic drinks in the Double T Bar.

More eats include foot-long corn dogs, ice cream sundaes, warm pretzels hand rolled onsite, and a water park fave, Dippin’ Dots ice cream.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mal. Free onsite parking, free tubes, and free life jackets are available. The water park is open daily, Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. Hours are Monday–Thursday, 10:30 am–6 pm.; and Friday–Sunday, 10:30 am–7 pm.