New tree-lined Heights-area park opens along White Oak Bayou

Hikers and bikers and Heights locals, rejoice. A new green space, dubbed Bayou Greenways Park, is welcoming trekkers at the intersection of White Oak Bayou and the Heights Hike and Bike Trail.

Named for the Houston Park Board’s Bayou Greenways initiative, this new space park is the celebration of a century-old vision for Houston’s bayous and parks to serve as the backbone of Houston’s park system, a press release notes.

Bayou Greenways Park park is framed by woodland on the southwest and framed by a line of sycamore trees along the northeast. A broad grass knoll rises to more than 50 feet above the nearby White Oak Bayou channel.

Visitors can enjoy scenic views of the Houston skyline and the surrounding landscape.



Additional features of the park, per a release, include:

A bridge pathway lined with historic Houston bricks and a metalwork railing

A main plaza featuring a map of Bayou Greenways with sandblasted design of Houston’s bayous and associated landmarks

Views of White Oak Bayou from an overlook and shaded boardwalk area

An open lawn with magnificent views of Downtown Houston

Poetry panels along the lawn perimeter and a poetry wall at the main plaza

Gateways with custom Bayou Greenways Park education and wayfinding signage

Recognition of Bayou Greenways 2020 donors throughout the site, from panels at the gabion bridge and overlook railings to metal inscribed medallions on the gabion bridge

Trail connections to the White Oak Bayou Greenway and Heights Hike and Bike Trail

Seating areas with custom benches and brick-clad seating walls

Bicycle racks

Native tree, wildflower, and bioswale plantings

Trailhead and parking lot located at 1648 Studemont St. on land owned by TxDOT

To date, there are 122 miles of greenway trails being used by the public, with more than 3,200 acres of new greenways and parkland as the Bayou Greenways 2020 project continues, per the city.

“We were inspired by the plan to create greenways and parks in areas of Houston that have little or no access to parks,” Rich Kinder, chairman of the Kinder Foundation, noted in a statement. “It is really meaningful to know that our investment in this project is being used to make sure that greenways and parks will be created along Halls, Hunting, Upper Greens and Sims bayous along with other major bayous.”

Kinder’s 2013 forward gift of $50 million was the single largest park donation in Houston’s history.