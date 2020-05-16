Houston's most famous Starbucks closure heats up week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's famous Starbucks at 'the end of the universe' flames out. Many people have noted the block also includes a third Starbucks in the Barnes & Nobles.

2. Houston-based discount store chain files for bankruptcy protection. Stages Stores will both seek a buyer and begin winding down operations.

3. 2 favorite Houston restaurants announce they will soon shutter. Both Dolce Vita and the Westchase locationn of Ragin' Cajun had been open for more than a decade.

4. 6 Houston companies earn spots on Inc.'s best workplaces in U.S. Inc. magazine's list includes 30 Texas companies: from Houston's Alliantgroup to Austin's The Zebra.

5. Legendary New Orleans seafood restaurant serves up flashy new Montrose locale. Houstonians will have the chance to compete in the 15 dozen challenge when Acme Oyster House opens on Westheimer.