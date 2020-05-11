6 Houston companies earn spots on Inc.'s best workplaces in U.S.

These days, finding work is a full-time job for thousands of struggling Houstonians. Some of those people might want to check out six employers from Greater Houston that were just named among the country’s best workplaces.

On May 5, Inc. magazine revealed the 395 employers in the U.S. that made its 2020 list of the best workplaces. In all, 30 employers in Texas ranked among the country’s top workplaces.

To develop the ranking, Omaha, Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace surveyed employees from more than 3,000 companies in the U.S. on topics such as trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Quantum based the final list on a composite score of survey results.

Houston employers that appear on the 2020 list are:

Alliantgroup, a tax consulting firm

AMB Architects, an architecture firm that specializes in designing medical and corporate offices, stores, and building renovations.

Eagle Pipe, a distributor of pipes for industrial and municipal projects

G&A Partners, an HR outsourcing company

Rekruiters, a staffing firm

The Black Sheep Agency, a marketing, branding, and design firm

“Alliantgroup has a strong mission of helping small to medium sized businesses thrive,” said Alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav, in a press release. “We have created a culture that is laser focused on creating an amazing experience for our clients. The drive for that excellence and passion for what we do has helped create a culture that I’m very proud to be a part of. I am so honored that we are being recognized by Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020.”

Here’s a rundown of the other Texas companies that earned spots on Inc.’s list of the country’s best workplaces.

Dallas

Dialexa , a provider of technology R&D and development

, a provider of technology R&D and development Embark , a financial consulting firm

, a financial consulting firm January Digital , a digital marketing and consulting firm

, a digital marketing and consulting firm Munck Wilson Mandala , a tech-focused law firm

, a tech-focused law firm OneDay , a provider of a video storytelling platform for senior living centers

, a provider of a video storytelling platform for senior living centers OutMatch , a provider of a platform that helps employers hire, retain, and develop employees

, a provider of a platform that helps employers hire, retain, and develop employees Worldwide Express, a shipping company

Addison

Lone Star Analysis, a provider of analytics software

Fort Worth

Blue Jean Networks, an IT support and services company

Irving

5 , an energy advisory firm

, an energy advisory firm JB Warranties, an insurance firm

Plano

LiquidAgents Healthcare , a staffing agency for nurses

, a staffing agency for nurses The Vested Group , a consulting firm for users of NetSuite software

, a consulting firm for users of NetSuite software TRUth, an advertising and marketing agency

Austin:

9Gauge Partners, a business management consulting firm

Abilitie, a provider of simulation-based learning tools

AlertMedia, a provider of emergency notification software

AllPro Hospitality Staffing, a staffing service for hotels and caterers

OJO Labs, a maker of AI-powered software for homebuyers and home sellers

Personiv, an outsourcing company

Pushnami, a provider of digital marketing software

SourceDay, a maker of supply chain management software

The Zebra, an insurance comparison website

Round Rock-based Jacaruso Enterprises also showed up in the ranking. It offers sales training, technology, and consulting for hotels.