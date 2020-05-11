6 Houston companies earn spots on Inc.'s best workplaces in U.S.

These days, finding work is a full-time job for thousands of struggling Houstonians. Some of those people might want to check out six employers from Greater Houston that were just named among the country’s best workplaces.
On May 5, Inc. magazine revealed the 395 employers in the U.S. that made its 2020 list of the best workplaces. In all, 30 employers in Texas ranked among the country’s top workplaces.
To develop the ranking, Omaha, Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace surveyed employees from more than 3,000 companies in the U.S. on topics such as trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Quantum based the final list on a composite score of survey results.
Houston employers that appear on the 2020 list are:
- Alliantgroup, a tax consulting firm
- AMB Architects, an architecture firm that specializes in designing medical and corporate offices, stores, and building renovations.
- Eagle Pipe, a distributor of pipes for industrial and municipal projects
- G&A Partners, an HR outsourcing company
- Rekruiters, a staffing firm
- The Black Sheep Agency, a marketing, branding, and design firm
“Alliantgroup has a strong mission of helping small to medium sized businesses thrive,” said Alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav, in a press release. “We have created a culture that is laser focused on creating an amazing experience for our clients. The drive for that excellence and passion for what we do has helped create a culture that I’m very proud to be a part of. I am so honored that we are being recognized by Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020.”
Here’s a rundown of the other Texas companies that earned spots on Inc.’s list of the country’s best workplaces.
Dallas
- Dialexa, a provider of technology R&D and development
- Embark, a financial consulting firm
- January Digital, a digital marketing and consulting firm
- Munck Wilson Mandala, a tech-focused law firm
- OneDay, a provider of a video storytelling platform for senior living centers
- OutMatch, a provider of a platform that helps employers hire, retain, and develop employees
- Worldwide Express, a shipping company
Addison
- Lone Star Analysis, a provider of analytics software
Fort Worth
- Blue Jean Networks, an IT support and services company
Irving
- 5, an energy advisory firm
- JB Warranties, an insurance firm
Plano
- LiquidAgents Healthcare, a staffing agency for nurses
- The Vested Group, a consulting firm for users of NetSuite software
- TRUth, an advertising and marketing agency
Austin:
- 9Gauge Partners, a business management consulting firm
- Abilitie, a provider of simulation-based learning tools
- AlertMedia, a provider of emergency notification software
- AllPro Hospitality Staffing, a staffing service for hotels and caterers
- OJO Labs, a maker of AI-powered software for homebuyers and home sellers
- Personiv, an outsourcing company
- Pushnami, a provider of digital marketing software
- SourceDay, a maker of supply chain management software
- The Zebra, an insurance comparison website
Round Rock-based Jacaruso Enterprises also showed up in the ranking. It offers sales training, technology, and consulting for hotels.