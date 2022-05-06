Prepare for another major weekend closure at Southwest Freeway and 610 West Loop

Another weekend, another major Houston freeway closure.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at the 610 West Loop from 9 pm Friday, May 6 through 5 am Monday, May 9, the department announced.

Notably for drivers, the same closures on the weekends of May 13-16 and May 20-23.

Here, crews will will continue construction on the new I-610 northhbound mainlane bridge over I-69 and begin demolition of the existing I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound. The ramp spans over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway.

As always, additional ramp closures will take place, including some nightly closures. Closure and detour information can be found here.

But for drivers, that’s not all. Also, on Friday, May 6 starting at 9 pm, crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock for about two months.

TxDOT advises this detour for drivers:

Take the Fountain View exit ramp

U-turn at Fountain View onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Road to reach Chimney Rock Road

Police officers will be hand to direct traffic. Motorists should expect delays, check their favorite navigation app before leaving, and alternate routes.

All this work is part of the $159 million I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange project. The goal is to significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving, per TxDOT.

Those interested can find road closure information at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Twitter users can follow @HOU610at69 and @TxDOTHouston for the latest updates.