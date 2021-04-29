Houston rap legend Bun B and local music group host new COVID vaccine drive

Houstonians who’ve been jonesing for live music and entertainment but have yet to get out due to lack of COVID inoculations are now in luck.

The Houston Music Foundation will team with legendary local rap icon Bun B, Houston Methodist, and The Heights Theater to host a vaccine drive on May 5, 2021, and June 2.

Vaccinations will be administered at The Heights Theater (339 W 19th St.) and are open to the entire Harris County, as well as musicians and music industry professionals, gig-workers, creatives, and venue staff.

First doses will be given on Wednesday, May 5, from noon to 4 pm, while second doses will be given on Wednesday, June 2, from noon to 4 pm. Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine, according to a press release, and appointments are required. They can be scheduled online through Houston Methodist (in English and Spanish).

“Entertainers want to get back to work,” Bun B tells CultureMap. “People want to get back to being entertained. The only way it happens safely is if everyone protects themselves. This is the perfect opportunity to allow those who create and entertain and those who appreciate the creation and artistry of entertainers to jointly do what needs to be done to get back to a sense of normalcy.”

DJ Sun and DJ Big Reeks will spin a groove to create a chill, celebratory vibe. It’s all effort by the Houston Music Foundation — founded by local power couple Mark and Rachel Austin — to get everyone back to that aforementioned normalcy.

While he’s lending his name to the cause, Bun B hopes that any doubters use common sense and science.

Don’t listen to me, don’t listen to social media, don’t listen to your friends,” he says to those still on the fence about getting immunized. “Listen to the experts.”