New guided meditation center calms West U with gongs and silk hammocks

Tension-relieving apps are all the rage, providing soothing thoughts in the comfort of home. But for stressed-out Houstonians who prefer a guided calm, a national chain aims to help achieve that sought-after “ohm.”

Current Meditation has opened its first Texas center at 5186 Buffalo Spdwy. The company seeks to differentiate itself from other centers and apps by offering guided, sound-focused, and even aerial meditation.

Through gongs, singing bowls, and even human voice, Current claims these harmonic, sonic treatments coax brain waves into an alpha state, for a “much deeper, more restorative level.”

Meanwhile, participants in the aerial meditation can cocoon inside a silk hammock, one capable of supporting more than 900 pounds. The effect is a feeling of weightlessness as users gently sway back and forth; Current promises that this gentle pressure releases tension, not unlike a hammock on a sunny beach.

The center also pushes yoga nidra, body scans, and rapid imagery as additional meditation techniques, coached up by Current staffers.

Classes range from $26 for a single class to $109, while first-time visitors can try an introductory class for free.

Why in-person meditation? Current notes that studies point to benefits such as a boosted immune system, better sleep, better blood pressure, reduced pain sensation, and better cognition — such as memory, focus, productivity and problem-solving memory, focus, productivity, and problem-solving.

An added benefit: stress tolerance, which can come in handy when dealing with construction on the 610 Loop.

---

Current Meditation, 5186 Buffalo Spdwy. For hours, class registration, rates, and more information, visit Current’s site.