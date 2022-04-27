Prepare for a major, 2-year closure at the 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

Drivers on Houston’s 610 West Loop are in for a big change — one that will last two years. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound beginning at 9 pm Friday, April 29.

This closure, which is part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, is expected to last through late 2024, according to a TxDOT press release. Some 300,000 drivers on each roadway (approximately 600,000 total) will be affected each day, TxDOT estimates.

Affected motorists should check the multiple project websites and social media (see below for links) and their favorite navigation app before traveling.

For those who are (understandably) groaning, TxDOT spokesperson Danny Perez reminds that contractor Williams Brothers has completed highway projects sooner. “They’ve been able to take advantage of the incentives in the project,” Perez tells CultureMap. “And we’re not going to keep something closed unnecessarily.”

All this construction clearly means motorists will be forced to detour. TxDOT has provided these instructions for drivers:

Traffic will continue on the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound mainlanes to the Fountain View Drive exit ramp.

U-turn at Fountain View Drive.

Continue onto the first entrance ramp onto the IH 69 northbound mainlanes.

Traffic will then take the I-69 northbound connector ramp to the I-610 southbound mainlanes.

The closures don’t end there. TxDOT warns that additional ramp closures will take place this coming weekend. More information can be found at the official 610 West Loop/ Southwest Freeway interchange project website: www.hou610at69.com.

Yet another closure will take place at 9 pm Friday, May 6. Here, work crews will close the Southwest Freeway southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock for approximately two months, a press release notes.

Drivers should:

Take the Fountain View exit ramp.

U-turn at Fountain View onto IH-69 Northbound Frontage Road to reach Chimney Rock Road.

Not surprisingly, motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes during this work. Police will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

While this work requires patience, there is a positive, Perez adds. These two projects will allow the Westheimer exit to open on 610, greatly increasing flow. The scheduled work also alleviates the need to close any mainlanes on 610 long-term, which would result in a true traffic nightmare.

As CultureMap previously reported, these closures are part of the continued work on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway, as well as the reconstruction of the new I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound.

The $259 million project aims to significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving, per TxDOT.

Those interested can find road closure information at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Twitter users can follow @HOU610at69 and @TxDOTHouston for the latest updates.