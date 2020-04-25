Houston restaurant's plan to reopen dining room leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Memorial-area comfort food restaurant will resume dine-in service despite COVID-19 quarantine. Matt Brice has decided to resume service at Federal Grill despite Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's order that closes restaurant dining rooms.

2. 4 more popular Houston restaurants reopen for takeout amid COVID-19. After temporary closures, Houston restaurants are starting to reopen for to-go and delivery service.

3. Mayor Sylvester Turner grilled for promoting 'local' chain restaurant during COVID-19 campaign. Perhaps the mayor saw the reaction to his lunch at Chili's; he dined at local burger joint Hubcap Grill on Thursday.

4. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issues mandatory mask order. Beginning Monday, all residents are required to wear masks in public or be fined up to $1,000.

5. Ken Hoffman looks back on the biggest media shutter in Houston history. Our columnist remembers the day 25 years ago when the Houston Post suddenly closed.