4 more popular Houston restaurants reopen for takeout amid COVID-19

Three Houston restaurants that briefly closed during the coronavirus pandemic will reopen for to-go service beginning next week. Diners will soon be able to resume patronizing Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Giacomo's cibo e vino, Kata Robata, and FM Kitchen & Bar.

Pappas Bros. is offering both a prix-fixe and limited a la carte menu for curbside pickup. Similar to its Houston Restaurant Weeks menu, the three-course, $55 prix-fixe includes choice of soup or salad to start, choice of steak or salmon, sides, and dessert; it also includes a $5 donation to the Houston Food Bank. Upgrade from an 8-ounce filet mignon to a 14-ounce, dry-aged New York strip ($10) or a 16-ounce dry-aged ribeye ($15).

Diners may also add a la carte selections that include additional appetizers such as shrimp cocktail and crab cakes and an expanded selection of sides. Select wines are available for $75 or $120 when customers order at least two meals.

After closing on March 24, Giacomo's will reopen for curbside service on Tuesday, April 21, the restaurant announced on Facebook. Known for its carefully prepared Italian cuisine, the River Oaks restaurant will operate with a limited menu that includes signature items such as pan-roasted mushrooms, tagliatelle alla bolognese, and gamberi al diavolo (harissa-marinated shrimp).

In addition, the restaurant will sell bottles of wine for 25-percent off regular list prices. Order by calling Giacomo's at 713-522-1934.

Kata Robata will also return on Tuesday with limited hours — 4 - 8:30 pm daily — and a limited menu that focuses on core items such as sushi, ramen, and grilled items. Even in "limited" form, the offerings still include favorites such as the Texas kobe beef skewers, Iberico shumai, miso lobster mac and cheese, and the longhorn roll.

Customers may add beer, wine, and sake to their meals. Order online.

FM Kitchen reopens on Monday, April 27 with a menu that includes most of its popular dishes such as burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and all the usual sides like tater tots, french fries, and onion rings. Meal deals include a whole chicken dinner with two sides and two beers for $35 and burger packs for two or four people ($25 or $48).

On the beverage side, the restaurant will sell cocktail kits, frozen drinks, bottled and canned beers, and select bottles of wine for $25. Get a 15-percent discount for pickup orders with the code FM2020 and a 20-percent bonus on all gift cards sold. Order online or by calling 832-804-6006.