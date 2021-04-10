Buzzy NOLA seafood house cracks open in Houston, plus more top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Legendary New Orleans seafood restaurant opens this weekend in Montrose. Acme Oyster Co. has opened in the historic Tower Theater that once housed El Real.

2. Celebrity chef David Chang's chicken sandwich concept arrives in Houston. People have been so excited about Fuku's arrival that they overwhelmed it, prompting complaints of delayed orders and other problems.

3. Spectacular skywalk opens for treetop strolls at expansive Texas land bridge. The Skywalk allows visitors to get a treetop view of the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park in San Antonio.

4. Game-changing waterfront mixed-use development flows into East Downtown. East River will encompass 1,000,000 square feet of new construction extending 60 city blocks.

5. Acclaimed barbecue joint and talented pastry chef team up for new Garden Oaks sandwich shop. Luloo's Pantry will give a dedicated home to the creative sandwiches served at Blood Bros. BBQ.