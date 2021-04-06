Acclaimed barbecue joint and talented pastry chef team up for new Garden Oaks sandwich shop

Garden Oaks has landed another exciting new restaurant. The partners behind Blood Bros. BBQ are opening a sandwich shop in the Stomping Grounds development.

Details are light, but here's what Stomping Grounds owner Revive Development provided in a recent email newsletter:

Blood Bros. BBQ operators Quy Hoang, Robin and Terry Wong to team up with Pastry Chef Alyssa Dole (Agricole Hospitality, The Kirby Group) on a new concept for Revive Development's Stomping Grounds in Garden Oaks. The 'bodega bakery' will feature sandwiches made popular by the Bellaire BBQ joint, as well as market items and canned cocktails. Dole will lead a commercial baking operation in the space that will provide breads and pastries to the concept. Dubbed Luloo's Pantry, the anticipated spot will join the Stomping Grounds in the Fall of 2021.

Robin Wong acknowledged he and his partners are working on Luloo's but politely declined CultureMap's request to provide more specifics. Still, the basics of Luloo's Pantry are highly intriguing. Since Blood Bros. BBQ opened in 2018, the restaurant has been known for its creative sandwiches that utilize smoked meats, including the smoked turkey banh mi, tri-tip pastrami, and the Pig Moe — a grilled cheese sandwich made with pulled pork, mozzarella, provolone, and a blueberry-habanero barbecue sauce.

Doesn't that look good?

Adding Dole to Luloo's makes sense. The veteran pastry chef has worked at a number of prominent Houston restaurants, including Revival Market, Pinkerton's Barbecue, and The Kirby Group (Wooster's Garden, Heights Bier Garten, etc). Most recently, she has been baking the cupcakes Blood Bros. offers as dessert under her Lulubelles Bakeshop moniker.

The new project means the Blood Bros. will have a busy 2021. In addition to operating their restaurant in Bellaire and launching Luloo's, the trio are opening a stall in Famous Food Street Eats, a new food hall at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and casino complex that will debut this summer.

Stomping Grounds is quickly emerging as an intriguing culinary destination. The project already satisfies a person's sweet tooth with Becca Cakes bakery and ice cream from Fat Cat Creamery. In the months to come, it will add Cherry Block Craft Butcher + Texas Kitchen, an upgraded version of the locally-sourced steakhouse concept that recently departed Bravery Chef Hall, and Shoot the Moon, the self-serve beverage and pizza concept from Kevin Floyd (Anvil, Underbelly Hospitality).