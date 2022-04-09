New Heights bar with massive patio shakes up week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. New Heights patio bar with sweeping downtown views, treehouse vibes, and cool cocktails sets open date. It's the latest spin on the modern ice house-style bar that's swept the Houstono area.

2. Hermann Park breaks ground on lush and game-changing new park, garden, and water space. This game-changing hub will include multiple play areas for children, a central lawn, new grilling and picnic areas, and more.

3. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces big dates for 2023. After a triumphant return, the Rodeo is already preparing for next year.

4. Houston food influencer's smash burger pop-up finds a permanent home on Washington Avenue. Opening a permanent location will allow the concept to expand its menu with more sandwiches and milkshakes.

5. Sizzling new steakhouse boasting Italian fare sets open date in hot Montrose mixed-use hub. Dry-aged steaks and handmade pastas are two of the draws at this exciting new restaurant.