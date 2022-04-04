Sizzling new steakhouse boasting Italian fare sets open date in hot Montrose mixed-use hub

The wait for Montrose's newest steakhouse ends this week. Marmo will open for service beginning this Wednesday, April 6.

Located in the Montrose Collective, Marmo joins Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay as concepts from the Maryland-based Atlas Restaurant Group. Similar to Baltimore restaurant Tagliata, the restaurant offers a mix of dry-aged steaks alongside Italian fare such as pastas, appetizers, and classics like chicken parmigiana and veal chop milanese. Leading the restaurant will be Atlas director of operations Scott Sulma, who brings plenty of fine dining experience from his time at Tony's and its sister steakhouse Vallone's.

“Houston has always had an affinity for quality Italian cuisine, and I am ecstatic to be part of the team bringing this high-quality addition to the Montrose area, a longtime dining destination for both locals and visitors,” Sulma said in a statement. “Marmo is special because it has the unique ability to be both a casual neighborhood restaurant and an elevated dining destination.”

Atlas tasked designer Patrick Sutton with creating a design that captured the right mix of casual and elevated elements. True to its name, Marmo features a marble-topped, 19-seat, U-shaped bar with an adjacent lounge. The dining room looks out onto Westheimer, while a covered, shaded patio provides diners with a sidewalk-style dining experience.

Steaks form the heart of Marmo's dinner menu, with selections that include a dry-aged cuts such as a 14-ounce strip, an 18-ounce cowboy ribeye, and a hefty, 42-ounce porterhouse. Customers may also choose a filet, outside skirt steak, or imported Japanese wagyu. Sauces like black garlic mostarda and salsa verde are available, as are sides such as polenta, mushrooms, and asparagus.

Italian dishes are similarly extensive. They include a range of pastas such as tagliatelle bolognese, rigatoni alla vodka, lobster ravioli, and scarpinocc, a filled pasta with ricotta, mushrooms, and asparagus. They're joined by Italian-inspired appetizers such as blue crab bruschetta, meatballs with whipped ricotta, and calamari. As noted above, Italian classics like chicken parmigiana and chicken marsala round out the offerings.

Diners may pair their dishes with cocktails, Peroni on tap, or selections from a 22-page wine that's focused on Italian varietals.

Like its sister restaurants, Marmo will be open for lunch and dinner daily. Live entertainment will come via a grand piano.

Over the next several months, additional restaurants will join Marmo in the Montrose Collective. They include Picnik, an allergy-friendly restaurant from Austin, and Graffiti Raw, a new concept from Gratify owner Grant Cooper.