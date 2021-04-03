Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

Post Oak's sizzling new restaurant, a cherished hotel reopens, plus more top stories of the week

Post Oak's sizzling new restaurant, plus week's most popular stories

By
NoPo Cafe Market Bar signage rendering
Nopo Cafe will open in the coming months. Courtesy of Berg Hospitality

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's hottest restaurateur delivers all-day cafe to emerging new 'hood. Nopo Cafe, a new restaurant from B&B Butchers owner Berg Hospitality, will feature a menu created by veteran chef Jose Hernandez.

2. Houston's cherished boutique hotel reopens with rich restoration and high-rise residences. The $10-million project turned the hotel into a campus with a modern-meets-historic feel.

3. Houston-area teen scores golden investment from Kendra Scott on Shark Tank. The $100,000 investment will help Tyla-Simone Crayton grow her wing sauce business.

4. Veteran Houston restaurateur swaps his Heights steakhouse for upscale Korean BBQ. Mapojeong Galbijib will drawn upon restaurateur Ken Bridge's Korean-American heritage to provide diners with a different experience than other Korean BBQ restaurants.

5. Cult-favorite Aggie chicken finger restaurant flies into Houston with first location. Former Students rejoice! Layne's push into the Houston market begins this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Valobra grand opening party Chris Wadley Katherine Whaley
Houston traffic anchor's surprise sign-off leads week's top stories
Woodlands Spring Creek Nature Trail
Houston suburb is America's best place to live, plus more top stories
H-E-B MacGregor Market
H-E-B's big mask about-face leads Houston's most popular stories