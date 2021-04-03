Post Oak's sizzling new restaurant, a cherished hotel reopens, plus more top stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's hottest restaurateur delivers all-day cafe to emerging new 'hood. Nopo Cafe, a new restaurant from B&B Butchers owner Berg Hospitality, will feature a menu created by veteran chef Jose Hernandez.

2. Houston's cherished boutique hotel reopens with rich restoration and high-rise residences. The $10-million project turned the hotel into a campus with a modern-meets-historic feel.

3. Houston-area teen scores golden investment from Kendra Scott on Shark Tank. The $100,000 investment will help Tyla-Simone Crayton grow her wing sauce business.

4. Veteran Houston restaurateur swaps his Heights steakhouse for upscale Korean BBQ. Mapojeong Galbijib will drawn upon restaurateur Ken Bridge's Korean-American heritage to provide diners with a different experience than other Korean BBQ restaurants.

5. Cult-favorite Aggie chicken finger restaurant flies into Houston with first location. Former Students rejoice! Layne's push into the Houston market begins this summer.