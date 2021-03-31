Cult-favorite Aggie chicken finger restaurant flies into Houston with first location

An Aggieland favorite is making a major push into Houston. Layne's Chicken Fingers will open its first Houston-area outpost in Katy with more to come.

Slated to open this summer in a former PDQ at 23703 Cinco Ranch Blvd., the restaurant will serve Layne's tightly focused menu of chicken tenders, chicken tender sandwiches, Texas toast, fries, and potato salad. Yes, the Raising Cane's comparisons are inevitable, but Layne's does offer four different dipping sauces instead of Cane's two.

Layne's comes to Houston courtesy of franchisee Masroor Fatany, a graduate of Texas A&M who owns a number of Halal Guys restaurants across the Houston area. The restaurant has been a cult favorite since it opened in College Station in 1994. Currently, Layne's has three locations in Aggieland and three more in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We have wanted a Layne’s in Houston for years, and the fact that it’s finally happening is very exciting,” Fatany said in a statement. “Layne’s has done a fantastic job of building and growing their brand, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce them to Houston, and reconnect my fellow Aggies with some food from home.”

Expect those "fellow Aggies" to show up in force when the restaurant opens. When Layne's opened in Dallas in 2018, Former Students descended from across the Metroplex.

“Layne’s in Houston is going to make a huge splash,” Matt O'Reilly of Layne’s Chicken Fingers said. “When we opened in Dallas, people drove two hours to visit. I can’t imagine what Houston will do.”