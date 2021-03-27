Popular Houston traffic anchor's surprise sign-off leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's most popular traffic anchor signs off after 6-year run. Katherine Whaley has decided to spend more time with her husband and their young son.

2. Massive new master planned community breaks ground in Houston's west side. When completed, the development will boast some 7,000 homesites that will eventually house an estimated 26,000 residents.

3. Chris Shepherd fires up new restaurant in Montrose mixed-use development. All of the dishes at the new restaurant will be prepared using live fire, a technique the chef has been exploring at home over the last year.

4. Where to eat in Houston right now: 8 new options to beef up steak night. From prime rib at Bludorn to a wine bar in The Heights, this list will satisfy every carnivore.

5. Houston meat market beloved for Cajun fare announces closing date. Burt's Meat Market will end its 75-year run at the end of this month.