Houston meat market beloved for Cajun fare announces closing date

A Fifth Ward institution will close at the end of this month. Burt's Meat Market & Cajun Foods will close March 31, the establishment announced on Facebook.

"Thank you, Houston, for the decades of amazing support, but when it’s time...IT’S TIME," the message reads. "Come show your love to all our employees who have been there for you for what seems like a lifetime."

Opened in 1946 by founder Alfred Burt, Burt's has served Houstonians for 75 years. The extensive selection primarily offers shoppers a taste of East Texas and Louisiana-influenced meats and sides.

People flock to the butcher shop for its signature sausages, including first-rate boudin, as well as its affordable steam table lunches that offered an array of soul food specialities and can't-miss bacon-wrapped jalapeños. Families could fill their freezers with one of Burt's affordable meat packs such as The Nickel Pack that comes with five pounds each of steak, ground beef, bacon, pork chops, and chicken.

Burt's breakfast sausage ranks among its most acclaimed offerings. "I’ll have to say that the aroma that is infused into your house after cooking is better than after you cook bacon," food writer J.C. Reid wrote in 2009. "Yeah, it’s all that."

The Facebook post has generated an overwhelming response on social media with hundreds of people bemoaning the imminent closure and vowing to make their final visits. Between now and then, customers are invited to make one last visit to stock up on staples like sausage, boudin, and gumbo.