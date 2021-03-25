Houston's most popular traffic anchor signs off after 6-year run

She has been a warm and welcoming face for Houstonians as they ready for their day, but now, her ride is coming to an end. Popular ABC13 traffic anchor Katherine Whaley announced that she is leaving the station after six years. Her last day is Thursday, March 25.

An integral and popular part of ABC13’s programming, Whaley has been a looming presence on the No.1-rated morning newscast and as a food and entertainment celeb around the city. (Viewers flocked to her food coverage and social media posts.)

Whaley says she is leaving to pursue more time with her family, particularly her young son: “William is growing so quickly. Family is the greatest blessing and I just want to spend more time with my family,” she tells ABC13. “You know, I'm the only person qualified to be William's mom, so I just want to embrace that role full-time.”

Starting at ABC13 as a college intern, the native Houstonian quickly rose through the ranks of TV and returned to where it all started:

“I received the best on-the-job education and learned from the greats [including Marvin Zindler!]. All I ever wanted to do was return to the station that gave me a start, so the last six years here have been the fulfillment of a career dream. I think of Houston viewers as an extension of my own family, and it has truly been a privilege to have been a part of their daily routines.”

The popular personality says she plans to remain active in local charities such as Kids’ Meals Houston and the American Heart Association. She also plans to stay close to the food scene. “I am an avid home cook and I love exploring and sharing news about our diverse culinary community in Houston,” she tells CultureMap.