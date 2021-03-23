Massive new master planned community breaks ground in Houston's west side

A major Houston-area development has just launched its newest phase that promises to be a significant boost to the city’s west side.

Bridgeland has unveiled Prairieland Village, which when completed, will boast some 7,000 homesites that will eventually house an estimated 26,000 residents.

In a push to attract first-time buyers, Bridgeland has set homes at $220,000 to start — prices top at around $1 million. The new development sits just adjacent to the Grand Parkway and east of Bridgeland Central, the future 900-acre town center designed to service the greater surrounding area.

Prairieland Village is the third of Bridgeland’s four villages (after Lakeland and Parkland Villages), according to press materials.

The development has a clear focus on young families and buyers, as Bridgeland reports that the company saw 43 percent of homebuyers from the millennial demographic last year — the first year they overtook Gen-X buyers.

To that end, Prairieland Village offers up miles of walking and biking trails, lakes with kayak and canoe launches, public gathering spaces, playgrounds, and open fields that merge with existing Katy prairieland.

Amenities will include a series of lakes designed for recreational activities, a lakefront pavilion, activity complex and village park, hiking and biking trails, birdwatching locations, catch-and-release fishing, neighborhood parks and playgrounds, and shade pavilions, per a press release.

Scholastically, Prairieland residents will be zoned to Waller Independent School District, Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District, and Katy Independent School District — all of which have been designated top-rated districts by the Texas Education Agency.

Additionally, Waller ISD recently announced plans to build a state-of-the-art elementary school in the new development.

Construction is underway, with a “variety” of builders meaning that first-time home buyers can customize the look and features of their new homes, a press release notes.

“With low interest rates, first-time home buyers are looking for good value for their purchase, access to best-in-class amenities, a walkable and bikeable community that supports a healthy and active lifestyle, as well as good schools for their growing families," Heath Melton, executive vice president of The Howard Hughes Corporation, tells CultureMap “Bridgeland provides these options for them and Prairieland Village will continue to offer amenities that enhance the desired lifestyle experience. As the community continues to mature, It supports the investment in our future plans for Bridgeland Central, the retail, shopping, and dining center of the community that will enhance the community and offer all the options or urban experiences they would get living in the city at a favorable price point.”

Named the the top-selling master planned community in Texas by industry analyst RCLCO, Bridgeland is a product of local entity the Howard Hughes Corporation.