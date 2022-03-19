Gwen Stefani leaves no doubt she's the hottest Houston story this week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Pop queen Gwen Stefani leaves no doubt about her star power in RodeoHouston debut. The girl-power heroine delivered a hella good performance.

2. Blooming Houston suburb lands No. 1 ranking in best cities to live in the U.S. It's the second year in a row that The Woodlands has earned the top spot.

3. Pop superstar Dua Lipa introduces her 80+ million Instagram followers to Houston. The British pop sensation showed exquisite taste in her Houston selections.

4. Bun B and rap royalty make history in RodeoHouston's trillest takeover. The mini festival featured a who's-who of Houston hip-hop performing their greatest hits for a sold-out crowd.

5. These Houston companies clock in as the top employers in the U.S., says Forbes. Two hospitals, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Houston Methodist, lead the way among local employers.