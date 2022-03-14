Pop superstar Dua Lipa introduces her 80+ million Instagram followers to Houston

Celebrity spotting in Houston is hardly new — given our top-tier status as an arts, dining, and entertainment hub. But celeb sightings at places we love? That’s worth reporting.

And so it goes with British pop sensation Dua Lipa, who may have gained a whole new horde of local fans with her exquisite taste in dining and entertainment options.

In town for a highly anticipated show in support of her Future Nostalgia album at Toyota Center, Lipa shared all the H-Town love on Instagram — and to her more than 80 million followers — starting with a visit to one of the city’s most beloved dive bars, Poison Girl.

The three-time Grammy Award winner/model/star posted some fire photos of herself posing against Poison Girl’s pinball machines and some red-shot snaps in a see-through and starry ’fit.

(Speaking of her red-hot Houston love, her “Sweetest Pie” collab post with the Bayou City’s Megan Thee Stallion drew lots of love. “So excited i’m crying sugary icing out of my tear ducts!!!!!!” she exclaimed.)

Staying in Montrose, Lipa stopped by the Rothko Chapel to “meditate and contemplate” even posing for a pic with Rothko staff after said meditation and contemplation.

No trip to H-Town would be complete for a Houston newbie without a visit to Space Center Houston. Lipa looked totally Trinity from The Matrix as she posed for a vid at Mission Control, declaring that she was “GOING 2 MARS!!!” (Mad love to Lipa for eschewing the lame “we have a problem” caption here.)

Pop superstars have to eat, and eat Lipa did, making choice and well-advised stops at Truth Barbecue and Nancy’s Hustle. Lipa posted a pic of the famous Nancy Cakes (a no-brainer order at the award-winning restaurant) and a beefy pic of ribs and brisket at Truth — recently named the No. 3-ranked BBQ spot in the state by Texas Monthly, as CultureMap reported.

Where did she stay? Given its proximity to Toyota Center and its tight-lipped penchant for hosting stars — and given our familiarity with its suites — our guess (and per her IG pic) is Four Seasons Downtown.

Cheers to Lipa and her team for a proper Houston trip and for avoiding clichés. Oh, and we respectfully suggest she contact Eric Sandler for dining tips on her next visit.