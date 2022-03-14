These Houston companies clock in as the top employers in the U.S., says Forbes

Clearly, Dr. Pete Pisters is doing something right.

The CEO of MD Anderson Cancer Center was named a top boss in 2021. Now, the cancer treatment facility/research center he leads has been named one of the best employers in a new report.

New rankings from Forbes put MD Anderson Cancer Center No. 10 among the country’s best large employers in the country. Staffing some 22,000 employees, the world-renowned cancer center also landed at No. 25 in Forbes list of America's Best Employers in 2021.

Other Houston-area companies on the list include: Houston Methodist (No. 37), Waste Management (No. 245), Sysco (No. 314), Shell Oil (no. 361), Halliburton (No. 389), Schlumberger (No. 403), ExxonMobil (No. 440), and BP (No. 487).

Other Texas employers ranked among the best large employers in the U.S. are:

No. 38 — H-E-B, San Antonio

No. 135 — USAA, San Antonio

No. 140 — Keller Williams Realty, Austin

No. 143 — Dell Technologies, Round Rock

No. 214 — Texas Tech University, Lubbock

No. 279 — University of Texas at Austin

No. 318 — Daikin Industries, Waller (North American operations hub for manufacturing, marketing, research, R&D, and customer support)

No. 324 — Whole Foods Market, Austin

Forbes also released a ranking of the country’s best startup employers. In Houston, those are:

No. 120 — Imbuit

No. 310 — Code Ninjas (Pearland)

No. 353 — Axiom Space

No. 462 — Liongard

Elsewhere in Texas, Dallas reigns as the capital of Texas when it comes to the best big and small employers, according to Forbes, which put University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas at No. 9 among the country’s best large employers in the country and Dallas-based life insurance platform Bestow at No. 16 among the country’s best startup employers.

UT Southwestern isn’t the only Dallas-Fort Worth employer to pop up on the Forbes list of the best large employers. Richardson-based software company RealPage sits at No. 49; Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, No. 56; Plano-based Toyota North America, No. 253; Plano-based Cinemark, No. 370; Dallas-based Jacobs, No. 375; Dallas-based Topgolf, No. 394; Dallas-based Primoris Services, No. 399; Irving-based Fluor, No. 422; Dallas-based CBRE, No. 423; Irving-based McKesson, No. 429; Fort Worth-based American Airlines, No. 446; and Plano-based Keurig Dr Pepper, No. 483.

Dallas-based software company Slync.io, holding the No. 290 spot for best startups.

What follows are the other Texas employers ranked among the best startup employers in the country.

Austin

No. 104 — Apty

No. 121 — Homeward

No. 169 — SparkCognition

No. 186 — Outdoor Voices

No. 255 — Outdoorsy

No. 323 — ICON

No. 324 — The Zebra

No. 330 — TrustRadius

No. 335 — Innovetive Petcare (Cedar Park)

No. 387 — AlertMedia

No. 400 — Iris Telehealth

No. 410 — Wheel

No. 455 — Billd

No. 460 — Aceable

No. 470 — Shipwell

Forbes teamed up with data and research company Statista to develop the rankings of the best large employers and best startup employers.