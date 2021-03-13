Home » City Life
H-E-B's big mask about-face leads Houston's most popular stories

Masks are still required at H-E-B. Photo by Dave Rossman

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. H-E-B reverses mask decision for customers after backlash. Customers, employees, and vendors still must put on masks when they're inside a H-E-B.

2. Wildly popular Viet-Cajun crawfish restaurant heats up historic Houston Farmers Market. Crawfish & Noodles will join Wild Oats, a new restaurant from Chris Shepherd's Underbelly Hospitality, at the Houston Farmers Market.

3. Veteran Houston chef returns to The Heights with classic American fare. Fegen's will serve Southern Italian favorites like Sunday gravy alongside steaks, salads, and more. 

4. Houston real estate legend's luxurious palace graces market at $34.5 million. The palatial home boasts 11 bathrooms and five bedrooms, a 3,000-square-foot atrium with an enclosed pool, full-size tennis court, and manicured grounds.

5. Ken Hoffman on why Texas could actually use some 'Neanderthal thinking.' Neanderthals trusted science and believed in medicine, our columnist writes. 

