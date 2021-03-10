Houston real estate legend's luxurious palace graces market at $34.5 million

Visionary developer Gerald Hines was the looming figure behind some of Houston’s most iconic landmarks, including the Houston Galleria and much of downtown’s skyline. Now comes a chance to own a piece of history — as the Texas legend’s home has hit the market.

Nestled on one of the most desirable streets and neighborhoods in America, The Hines Villa — located at 2920 Lazy Lane Blvd. — has entered the market for $34.5 million. The prestigious property is represented by Cathy Cagle and Patricia Reed of Douglas Elliman.

Hines’ estate is ideally situated, sitting on 4.5 actress between Buffalo Bayou and Kirby Drive and within walking distance to the exclusive River Oaks Country Club. Inside, the palatial home boasts 11 bathrooms and five bedrooms, a 3,000-square-foot atrium with an enclosed pool, full-size tennis court, and manicured grounds.

Not surprisingly, Hines championed a luxe aesthetic for his home, which featured Italian-style villa influences evocative of his holidays in Tuscany. The mogul, who passed away last August at the age of 95, enlisted world-renowned, New York-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects to design the 17,000 square foot estate, which was completed in 1992, according to press materials.

As locals and real estate aficionados are well aware, Gerald Hines is widely regarded and regularly honored as a leading visionary in the commercial real estate industry. He engineered his Hines firm from an entrepreneurial startup in Houston in 1957 into an international powerhouse that has developed, owned, and managed some of the world’s most recognizable architectural landmarks across five continents.

His firm has developed more than 907 projects around the world, including 100 buildings over 25 stories, and the tallest office towers in Texas, Kentucky, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Italy.