Home » City Life
this week's hot headlines

Exciting new Italian restaurant from hot Houston team leads top stories

Hot Houston team's exciting new Italian restaurant leads top stories

By
Passerella Edward Roberts Stephanie Castaneda James Lundy Paul Miller Dorris Miller
Gr8 Plate Hospitality is opening a fresh new Italian concept this spring. Photo by Helen Huneycutt

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Dynamic team behind 2 hot Houston restaurants serves up new Italian eatery. The team behind popular restaurants The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill are building on their success in Cypress by opening a new Italian concept.

2. Heartthrob Ricky Martin lives la vida loca in RodeoHouston debut. The pop sensation serenaded an adoring RodeoHouston crowd.

3. New speakeasy-style steakhouse sizzles in Heights favorite restaurant. The Heights finally has that long-awaited true steakhouse.

4. New Mexican restaurant blooms with 'treehouse getaway' vibes in Buffalo Bayou Park. Grant Cooper is bringing Mexican vibe to a chandelier-adorned space.

5. Houston's homebuilding powerhouse announces new CEO. Perry Homes has a new — but familiar — face in its executive leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Bandista cocktail bar interior
Downtown's newest + fanciest 'speakeasy' bar leads week's top stories
Salt & Time Post Houston
Austin butcher shop's sudden shutter downtown leads week's top stories
March restaurant dinner service
9 Houston restaurants' big statewide kudos leads week's top stories