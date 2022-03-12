Exciting new Italian restaurant from hot Houston team leads top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Dynamic team behind 2 hot Houston restaurants serves up new Italian eatery. The team behind popular restaurants The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill are building on their success in Cypress by opening a new Italian concept.

2. Heartthrob Ricky Martin lives la vida loca in RodeoHouston debut. The pop sensation serenaded an adoring RodeoHouston crowd.

3. New speakeasy-style steakhouse sizzles in Heights favorite restaurant. The Heights finally has that long-awaited true steakhouse.

4. New Mexican restaurant blooms with 'treehouse getaway' vibes in Buffalo Bayou Park. Grant Cooper is bringing Mexican vibe to a chandelier-adorned space.

5. Houston's homebuilding powerhouse announces new CEO. Perry Homes has a new — but familiar — face in its executive leadership.