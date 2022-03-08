Houston's homebuilding powerhouse announces new CEO

The largest private homebuilder in Houston has a new leader. Perry Homes announced that Todd Chachere, the company’s president and chief operating officer since 2020, is the new CEO.

Kathy Britton, the company’s owner and daughter of founder Bob Perry, will continue to direct the company’s strategy and major initiatives as executive chair, according to a press release.

A veteran presence in the firm, Chachere, 52, started at Perry Homes in 1995 as an assistant development manager, and has overseen expansion in all four major markets in Texas while maintaining a customer satisfaction rating of over 95 percent, per his bio. Chachere was named chief operating officer in 2016 and was named president in 2020.

“Todd has been an extremely loyal, effective and integral part of the Perry Homes team, and I have full faith in his ability to move the company forward as our new CEO,” Britton said in a statement. “This in-house promotion is really an extension and recognition of the incredible job Todd has been doing as our president and COO – and will allow me to focus on the long-term direction of the business and become even more involved in the charitable mission of the Perry Homes Foundation. I look forward to working closely with Todd to achieve our objectives.”

Founded in 1967, Perry Homes reached $1.7 billion in annual revenue last year. It ranked No. 1 among private Houston homebuilders and also as the No. 1-ranked local woman-owned company by the Houston Business Journal. Last year, Perry Homes ranked as the eighth-largest private homebuilder in the U.S., according to Builder Online’s 2021 “Builder 100” list.