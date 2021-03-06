Ken Hoffman's takedown of his former Hollywood idol leads Houston's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Ken Hoffman blasts his former hero and center of controversial new HBO documentary. "I am disappointed and repulsed by the comedian whose work I loved and admired," our columnist writes.

2. Houston is seeing rounds of robins all over their backyards. The experts at the Houston Audubon Society agree that the number of robins currently in our region is truly exceptional.

3. Master list of Houston restaurants maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols. Hundreds of restaurants will maintain capacity limits and mask mandates after the statewide order ends on March 10.

4. New retro and interactive speakeasy/bar powers up in Midtown. "You might come in on a Tuesday and see a girl dancing on the bar. You just don’t know what you’ll get.”

5. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner decries Texas' no-mask move. The mayor pulled no punches in a statement decrying Gov. Abbott's decision to rescind the statewide mask order.