Master list of Houston restaurants maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols

Houston restaurants may have the legal authority to cease operating with state-mandated protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19, but many are choosing to maintain following the practices they’ve had in place for a year.

Reasons vary, but operators generally cite limited access to vaccines for their employees as a major factor. Maintaining protocols also appears to be what most Houston diners want restaurants to do, at least according to an informal Instagram poll.

Restaurants listed below have indicated either on social media or directly to CultureMap that they will maintain their existing COVID protocols beyond March 10. These typically include capacity limits and mask requirements for both staff and customers.

CultureMap will update this list for the next few days. Restaurants that would like to be added may email eric@culturemap.com.

Montrose/Midtown/Museum District

AL Quick Stop

Anvil

Avondale Food & Wine

Axelrad

Bistro Menil

Blacksmith

Bludorn

Brasil

The Burger Joint

Café Poêtes

Catbirds

City Cellars HTX

Cliff's Grill

Common Bond

Eugene's

Georgia James

Grand Prize

Inversion Coffee

Kau Ba

Lucille’s

Hay Merchant

Hugo’s

Love Buzz

Milk & Sugar Creamery

Montrose Cheese & Wine

93 ‘Til

Nobie’s

One Fifth Southern Comfort

Paulie’s

Poison Girl

Present Company

Red Dwarf

Riel

Roost

Rosie Cannonball

Rudyard's

Siphon Coffee

Sixes and Sevens

Spanish Village

SweetCup Gelato

Thirteen

The Toasted Coconut

Tres Tacos

Turkey Leg Hut

Two Headed Dog

UB Preserv

Uchi

The Heights and surrounding neighborhoods

Amsterdam Co. Coffee House

Beccacakes

BCK

The Barking Pig

Better Luck Tomorrow

Boomtown Coffee

The Burger Joint

Canary Cafe

Cantina Barba

Coltivare

Common Bond

Dak & Bop

Dolce Neve

Eight Row Flint

Fluff Bake Bar

Flying Fish

Ginger & Fork

Golden Bagels & Coffee

Good Dog Houston

Jenni’s Noodle House

Johnny’s Gold Brick

Ka Sushi

La Lucha

Lei Low

Local Foods

Maison Pucha Bistro

Melange Creperie

Pearl Bar

Revival Market

Sonoma

Sticky’s Chicken

Squable

Superica

Sweet Bribery

Tea & Victory

Truth BBQ

The Union Kitchen

Urban Eats

The Waffle Bus

Xin Chao

Yellow Cup

Downtown/EaDo/East End

Brasserie du Parc

Bravery Chef Hall

Cafe TH

City Acre Brewing

Common Bond

Coral Sword

8th Wonder Brewery

The Flying Saucer

Indianola

La Fisheria

Mandola's Deli

Miss Carousel

Nancy’s Hustle

Neil’s Bar

Phoenicia/MKT Bar

Rodeo Goat

Roots

Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Seaside Poke

Street to Kitchen

Tiny Champions

Underground Hall

Vinny’s

Xochi

Upper Kirby/West University/River Oaks

a'Bouzy

Ambrosia

Backstreet Cafe

Brasserie 19

Cavo Coffee

Common Bond

Coppa Osteria

DUO Coffee

El Topo

Feges BBQ

Giacomo’s

Hungry's

Jenni’s Noodle House

Izakaya Wa

Local Foods

Ouisie’s Table

Pondicheri

Relish Restaurant & Bar

Roka Akor

Shun Japanese Kitchen

Sonoma

State of Grace

Under the Volcano

Verandah

The Galleria and surrounding neighborhoods

Bosscat Kitchen

The Brisket House

Cabo Bob's

Caracol

Christie’s Seafood & Steaks

Craft Pita

Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Hidden Omakase

Jenni’s Noodle House

Kenny & Ziggy’s

Liberty Kitchen

Local Foods

Musaafer

Tom N Toms

Memorial/Spring Branch/West Houston/Katy

Bori

The Branch

Caliente

Craft Burger

Degust/Diversion Cocktails

Hungry's

Izakaya Wa

Jonathan's the Rub (both locations)

KP’s Kitchen

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

Liberty Kitchen

Luliet Creamery + Bake Shop

Moderno Tacos & Tex-Mex

Palazzo's

Palazzo's Cafe

Phoenicia

Proper Rose Garden

State Fare

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Tobiuo Sushi

The Union Kitchen

Southwest Houston/Chinatown/Sugar Land

The Bagel Shop Bakery

Cajun Kitchen

Dandelion Cafe

The '401

Pho Binh by Night

Shri Balaji Bhavan

​State Fare

Watershed

Cypress/Spring/The Woodlands/Kingwood

The Brisket House

Common Bond

Fajitas Pete’s

Grazeables

Mom's Country Kitchen

Tumble 22

The Union Kitchen

Clear Lake/Webster/Friendswood/Pearland

Brasserie 1895