Master list of Houston restaurants maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols

Houston restaurants may have the legal authority to cease operating with state-mandated protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19, but many are choosing to maintain following the practices they’ve had in place for a year.
Reasons vary, but operators generally cite limited access to vaccines for their employees as a major factor. Maintaining protocols also appears to be what most Houston diners want restaurants to do, at least according to an informal Instagram poll.
Restaurants listed below have indicated either on social media or directly to CultureMap that they will maintain their existing COVID protocols beyond March 10. These typically include capacity limits and mask requirements for both staff and customers.
CultureMap will update this list for the next few days. Restaurants that would like to be added may email eric@culturemap.com.
Montrose/Midtown/Museum District
AL Quick Stop
Anvil
Avondale Food & Wine
Axelrad
Bistro Menil
Blacksmith
Bludorn
Brasil
The Burger Joint
Café Poêtes
Catbirds
City Cellars HTX
Cliff's Grill
Common Bond
Eugene's
Georgia James
Grand Prize
Inversion Coffee
Kau Ba
Lucille’s
Hay Merchant
Hugo’s
Love Buzz
Milk & Sugar Creamery
Montrose Cheese & Wine
93 ‘Til
Nobie’s
One Fifth Southern Comfort
Paulie’s
Poison Girl
Present Company
Red Dwarf
Riel
Roost
Rosie Cannonball
Rudyard's
Siphon Coffee
Sixes and Sevens
Spanish Village
SweetCup Gelato
Thirteen
The Toasted Coconut
Tres Tacos
Turkey Leg Hut
Two Headed Dog
UB Preserv
Uchi
The Heights and surrounding neighborhoods
Amsterdam Co. Coffee House
Beccacakes
BCK
The Barking Pig
Better Luck Tomorrow
Boomtown Coffee
The Burger Joint
Canary Cafe
Cantina Barba
Coltivare
Common Bond
Dak & Bop
Dolce Neve
Eight Row Flint
Fluff Bake Bar
Flying Fish
Ginger & Fork
Golden Bagels & Coffee
Good Dog Houston
Jenni’s Noodle House
Johnny’s Gold Brick
Ka Sushi
La Lucha
Lei Low
Local Foods
Maison Pucha Bistro
Melange Creperie
Pearl Bar
Revival Market
Sonoma
Sticky’s Chicken
Squable
Superica
Sweet Bribery
Tea & Victory
Truth BBQ
The Union Kitchen
Urban Eats
The Waffle Bus
Xin Chao
Yellow Cup
Downtown/EaDo/East End
Brasserie du Parc
Bravery Chef Hall
Cafe TH
City Acre Brewing
Common Bond
Coral Sword
8th Wonder Brewery
The Flying Saucer
Indianola
La Fisheria
Mandola's Deli
Miss Carousel
Nancy’s Hustle
Neil’s Bar
Phoenicia/MKT Bar
Rodeo Goat
Roots
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Seaside Poke
Street to Kitchen
Tiny Champions
Underground Hall
Vinny’s
Xochi
Upper Kirby/West University/River Oaks
a'Bouzy
Ambrosia
Backstreet Cafe
Brasserie 19
Cavo Coffee
Common Bond
Coppa Osteria
DUO Coffee
El Topo
Feges BBQ
Giacomo’s
Hungry's
Jenni’s Noodle House
Izakaya Wa
Local Foods
Ouisie’s Table
Pondicheri
Relish Restaurant & Bar
Roka Akor
Shun Japanese Kitchen
Sonoma
State of Grace
Under the Volcano
Verandah
The Galleria and surrounding neighborhoods
Bosscat Kitchen
The Brisket House
Cabo Bob's
Caracol
Christie’s Seafood & Steaks
Craft Pita
Etoile Cuisine et Bar
Hidden Omakase
Jenni’s Noodle House
Kenny & Ziggy’s
Liberty Kitchen
Local Foods
Musaafer
Tom N Toms
Memorial/Spring Branch/West Houston/Katy
Bori
The Branch
Caliente
Craft Burger
Degust/Diversion Cocktails
Hungry's
Izakaya Wa
Jonathan's the Rub (both locations)
KP’s Kitchen
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
Liberty Kitchen
Luliet Creamery + Bake Shop
Moderno Tacos & Tex-Mex
Palazzo's
Palazzo's Cafe
Phoenicia
Proper Rose Garden
State Fare
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Tobiuo Sushi
The Union Kitchen
Southwest Houston/Chinatown/Sugar Land
The Bagel Shop Bakery
Cajun Kitchen
Dandelion Cafe
The '401
Pho Binh by Night
Shri Balaji Bhavan
State Fare
Watershed
Cypress/Spring/The Woodlands/Kingwood
The Brisket House
Common Bond
Fajitas Pete’s
Grazeables
Mom's Country Kitchen
Tumble 22
The Union Kitchen
Clear Lake/Webster/Friendswood/Pearland
Brasserie 1895