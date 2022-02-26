Austin butcher shop's sudden shutter downtown leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Austin-based butcher shop and burger joint suddenly shutter at Houston's newest food hall. Management tells CultureMap that the concept "was not a good fit for the market hall at this time."

2. Modern general store set to open second location at historic Houston Famers Market. It's the latest step to transform the market into a citywide destination for food lovers.

3. Pioneering Washington Avenue bar will make way for new late-night pizzeria. The bar's success paved the way for its founders to open Cottonwood and La Grange.

4. Cold Shiner still flows at reopened legendary Houston dive bar. The design has changed, but the welcoming atmosphere remains.

5. Oscars of the food world recognize Houston chefs and restaurants with 12 semifinalist nominations. The city's chefs, bars, and restaurants earned more nominations than any other Texas city.