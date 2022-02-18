Pioneering Washington Avenue bar will make way for new late-night pizzeria

A Washington Avenue staple has issued its last call. Liberty Station will close after service on Sunday, February 20, the bar announced on social media.

"Come drink the rest of our booze between now and then," the post reads. "Say hello, say goodbye, meet up with pals you haven’t seen in a while. Get another round in for old time’s sake."

Known for its well-executed cocktails and smart craft beer menu, the bar also hosted a range of food trucks and pop-ups on its spacious patio. The formula proved highly successful, paving the way for its founding partners to establish Garden Oaks staple Cottonwood — described by CultureMap as "Liberty Station with a kitchen" — and Montrose patio bar La Grange.

Fans have a couple of days for last pint and a game of corn hole (or two). Thankfully, the space won't stay empty for long.

As the post note, a new concept called Betelgeuse will open in the space. The new concept will serve pizza and cocktails until 2 am, the post states.