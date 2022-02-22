Austin-based butcher shop and burger joint suddenly shutter at Houston's newest food hall

Houston's newest food hall has lost two of its most high-profile tenants. Salt & Time and the Butcher's Burger have closed at Post Market.

A representative for Post Houston, the mixed-use project in the former Barbara Jordan post office, provided the following statement from general manager Janice Gorman in response to CultureMap's request for comment.

"After careful consideration, both teams agreed that the Salt and Time concept was not a good fit for the market hall at this time. While we would have loved to have the thriving Butcher’s Burger restaurant continue to operate at POST, its ownership determined that was not an option. As a result, both parties agreed to cancel the license agreement.”

The sudden shutterings appear to have been a surprise to the restaurant's staff. On Sunday, sous chef Matt Wommack shared pictures on Instagram of dishes that would be served for Monday night's steak special, but a sign posted at Salt & Time on Monday advised patrons that the restaurant would be closed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Prior to the opening, Salt & Time ranked as one of Post Market's highest profile tenants. The Austin-based butcher shop and restaurant has earned national acclaim for its use of high-quality, Texas-raised meats. The Houston location featured a daily special, steaks cooked to order, and a fully stock butcher case with raw meat, housemade sausages, and charcuterie. The restaurant also sold seasonings and sauces for home cooking.

The Butcher's Burger offered different protein options such as beef, lamb, and halumi cheese paired with a range of toppings. Its "Classic Butcher's Burger" earned a "Solid A" from Houston Chronicle critic Alison Cook.

Salt & Time founder Ben Runkle provided CultureMap with the following statement: "We are sad it didn’t work out and wish everybody at the Post the best."

Post Market's other tenants, including seafood restaurant Golfstrommen, West African restaurant ChòpnBlọk, and restaurants from Austin-based FAM Hospitality such as East Side King and Thaikun, all remain open for lunch and dinner daily.