Pivotal new Winter Storm Relief Fund aids Houstonians in desperate need

As Houstonians emerge from the harrowing winter storm, hundreds of thousands of locals are in the midst of filing claims due to water and weather damage.

To that end, Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with civic and local business leaders, announced the new Winter Storm Relief Fund, the latest in local disaster recovery relief programs on Monday, February 22.

The fund is focused on relief and recovery efforts across Houston and Harris County and aims to direct grants to local nonprofits tasked with aiding families in the areas of home and plumbing repair, temporary housing, and other basic needs. Specifically, the fund will fill the gaps left between local and federal efforts and target vulnerable neighborhoods, according to a press release.

United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation are partners in overseeing the fund and its administration.

Already, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation has gifted $1 million to support the effort.

Those interested in learning more about the Winter Storm Relief Fund, especially with plumbing and home repairs, should text HOUSTONFREEZE to 898211. The City of Houston also advises those who require any manner of winter storm assistance to call 2-1-1.

Meanwhile, Houstonians filing insurance claims and for federal assistance can check out these expert tips.