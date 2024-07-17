Some Houston suburbs stick out from the rest thanks to their affluent residents, and now Missouri City is getting time in the spotlight, thanks to its new ranking as the No. 77 most livable small city in the country.
The tiny but mighty Houston neighbor, located less than 20 miles southwest of Houston, was among six Texas cities that earned a top-100 ranking in SmartAsset's 2024 "Most Livable Small Cities" report. It compared 281 U.S. cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000 residents across eight metrics, such as a resident's housing costs as a percentage of household income, the city's average commute times, and the proportions of entertainment, food service, and healthcare establishments.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Missouri City has an estimated population of over 76,000 residents, whose median household income comes out to $97,211. SmartAsset calculated that a Missouri City household's annual housing costs only take up 19.4 percent of that household's income. Additionally, the study found only six percent of the town's population live below the poverty level.
Here's how Missouri City performed in two other metrics in the study:
- 1.4 percent – The proportion of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses as a percentage of all businesses
- 29.9 minutes – Worker's average commute time
But income and housing aren't the only things that make Missouri City one of the most livable small cities in Texas. Residents benefit from its proximity from central Houston, but the town mainly prides itself on its spacious park system, playgrounds, and other recreational activities.
Missouri City residents have plenty of parkland to enjoy. www.missouricitytx.gov
The Missouri City Parks and Recreation Department meticulously maintains 21 parks spanning just over 515 acres of land, an additional 500 acres of undeveloped parkland, and 14.4 miles of trails throughout the town, according to the city's website
.
"Small cities may offer cost benefits for residents looking to stretch their income while enjoying a comfortable – and more spacious – lifestyle," the report's author wrote. "While livability is a subjective concept that may take on different definitions for different people, some elements of a community can come close to being universally beneficial."
Missouri City is also home to Fort Bend Town Square, a massive mixed-use development at the intersection of TX 6 and the Fort Bend Parkway. It offers apartments, shopping, and restaurants, including a rumored location of Trill Burgers.
Other Houston-area cities that earned a spot in the report include Spring (No. 227) and Baytown (No. 254).
The five remaining Texas cities that were among the top 100 most livable small cities in the U.S. include Flower Mound (No. 29), Leander (No. 60), Mansfield (No. 69), Pflugerville (No. 78), and Cedar Park (No. 85).
The top 10 most livable small cities in the U.S. are:
- No. 1 – Troy, Michigan
- No. 2 – Rochester Hills, Michigan
- No. 3 – Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- No. 4 – Franklin, Tennessee
- No. 5 – Redmond, Washington
- No. 6 – Appleton, Wisconsin
- No. 7 – Apex, North Carolina
- No. 8 – Plymouth, Minnesota
- No. 9 – Livonia, Michigan
- No. 10 – Oshkosh, Wisconsin
The report examined data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 1-year American Community Survey and the 2021 County Business Patterns Survey to determine its rankings.