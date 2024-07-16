lights, camera, action
Houston film lover will direct programming at iconic River Oaks Theatre
As the opening of the refurbished River Oaks Theatre draws nigh, Rob Saucedo has been announced as the artistic diretctor and head of programming, promising an incredible line-up of films. Previously, he handled programming for Alamo Drafthouse.
“It’s been my honor to help make so many movie memories for Houston film fans through my work at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for the last 13 years,” Saucedo said in a statement. “I feel fortunate to start my next chapter in the beautifully restored River Oaks Theatre and help Houstonians create some incredible new experiences in this space. River Oaks Theatre is a huge part of the city’s unique culture and history; and I am honored to support Culinary Khancepts with bringing new life into the location and make so many Houston film fans happy.”
Saucedo’s work at Alamo Drafthouse is legendary in Houston. Some of his more memorable stunts included a Sasquatchploitation film night featuring the alleged corpse of Bigfoot in a freezer, having live crocodiles at a screening of the horror classic Alligator, and numerous musical singalongs. Saucedo was also responsible for bringing many indie, foreign, and cult movies to Houston audiences.
Fans of that content can be assured Saucedo will bring the same verve to River Oaks. He plans on a regular Saturday feature called The Nasties focusing on weird horror titles.
“We are going to have something cool to see on the big screen 365 days of the year — whether it’s an all-time cinema classic, a deep cut cult favorite or an unpredictable live event,” Saucedo tells CultureMap. “My goal is to make sure River Oaks Theatre is a destination for anybody in Houston who loves movies.”
Saucedo also revealed he plans to restart regular screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live shadow cast as soon as possible. The River Oaks Theatre has been the traditional home for Houston Rocky since the 1990s. Saucedo is meeting with several potential troupes about having performances at the theater, and previously he hosted one-off screenings at Alamo.
Loacted at 2009 West Gray, the River Oaks Theatre is Houston’s longest-running cinema. Opening in 1939, it was last managed by the Landmark company as an arthouse theater. It closed in 2021 and was threatened with demolition until Culinary Khancepts purchased the lease in 2022. The company also operates Star Cinema Grill, State Fare, and Liberty Kitchen. It will open Leo's River Oaks, a fine dining steakhouse, next to the theatre.
Now, the River Oaks is scheduled to open this fall with three refurbished theaters, updated lighting and seating, and other amenities. Not only will it continue to show movies, but also host live shows, music, comedians, and other performances as a community hub. One thing for certain is that it is in good hands.
“We are thrilled to have Robert join our team and lead the efforts in programming this historic venue,” said Jason Ostrow, vice president of development for Culinary Khancepts. “His wealth of knowledge and experience in cinema, especially here in Houston, is top tier and the perfect fit for our group and this historic project.”