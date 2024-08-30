Bravo!
Houston Theater Week's BOGO deals raise $1.4 million for the arts
If cash was a curtain call, the revenue generated for area arts organizations following the 2024 Houston Theater Week initiative would definitely be a standing ovation. The buy-one-get-one-free ticket promotional event held earlier this month reaped nearly $1.4 million in total sales, which will benefit dozens of Houston arts organizations.
That’s an increase of 46.5 percent over 2023's event.
Arts lovers purchased more than 30,000 tickets across more than 260 music, dance, and theater performances for the 2024-2025 season. Some arts groups opened their seasons in August; many more raise the curtain on their seasons in September and October. Offers from this year’s participating performing arts organizations included world premieres, critically acclaimed plays, intimate concerts, innovative new concepts, holiday classics, and internationally renowned performers.
The 26 organizations taking part in Houston Theater Week represented organizations large and small, including 4th Wall Theatre Co., the Alley Theatre, Ars Lyrica, Chamber Music Houston, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., Houston Ballet, Houston Contemporary Dance, Houston Grand Opera, Houston Symphony, Jazz Houston, Main Street Theater, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Rec Room Arts, ROCO, Tee Zee Productions, The Ensemble Theatre, the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, and TUTS.
"Houston Theater Week is an incredible opportunity for us to introduce new patrons to our theater and highlight the amazing work happening in the performing arts across the city," Jennifer Dean, artistic director at 4th Wall Theatre Co. tells CultureMap. "With all organizations promoting simultaneously, it raises awareness and allows audiences to discover venues they may not have tried before. It's a low-risk, accessible way for people to experience the arts."
Sentiments like Dean's are echoed by the Houston First Corporation, which partnered with the city's arts organizations to promote and market the initiative to audiences.
“This year’s response from the greater Houston community to Theater Week was simply outstanding," said Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First Corporation. "Our goal with this program has always been to support professionals in the performing arts, and help build a broader audience base by giving consumers an opportunity to experience quality live shows at a discount."
This year's numbers from Houston Theater Week showcase an excitement for, and importance of, the arts in Houston. The Houston Arts Alliance estimates the industry pumps 1.3 billion dollars into the city’s local economy and supports thousands of job opportunities in the Houston area. The arts enhances the quality of life and strengthenes the region as a cultural destination.