Let's BOGO
Houston Theater Week's BOGO ticket deal is back with 250+ shows
Now in its third year, Houston Theater Week just keeps getting bigger and better. Houston First Corporation is once again spearheading the city’s largest collaboration between 22 professional performing arts groups, offering buy-one, get-one-free ticket deals to more than 230 performances of exciting and diverse live shows — but only if you buy during August 12-18.
“We started Houston Theater Week as a way to support our theaters, performing artists, and behind-the-scenes professionals post-pandemic," says Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First Corporation. "Now this week-long promotion has grown into an annual collective effort, which to date has generated more than $1.5 million in ticket sales revenue for our world-class performing arts organizations and the hundreds of professionals who work in the creative industry."
For one week only, first-timers and longstanding patrons of live performing arts can easily shop in one place for a range of shows and performances throughout the 2024-25 season. From Mozart to Motown to Mariachi, dance to opera to theater, there is something for everyone.
Included in the special are the Alley's beloved holiday tradition A Christmas Carol and a new production of Disney's Frozen presented by TUTS. Houston Grand Opera brings its colorful Cinderella back to the Wortham Theater Center stage, while Jazz Houston celebrates icon Sarah Vaughan's centennial with Sarah Vaughan at 100!
ROCO is celebrating its 20th season with three commissioned world premieres, and was recently recognized as the No. 2 orchestra in the world for performing works from women and composers of color. The Houston Symphony's Hansel and Gretel & Don Quixote is a concert of classical music inspired by fairy tales, legend, and adventure. The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is bringing back its Live at the Founders Club series, along with All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Theater Week also provides an opportunity to take advantage of smaller productions and shows that deliver big talent, like Tazeen Zahida with Tee Zee Productions. Zahida has produced and directed several original plays inspired by her life in the Middle East and America. This year's production, Papa Où T'es? (Father Where Are You?), a coming-of-age story set in Houston, features four high school friends as they grapple with identity crises, cultural and religious clashes, and personal aspirations — without a father's influence.
To see a complete list of participating arts organizations and performances, head here.
“Houston’s annual Theater Week is making a difference for both patrons and our arts organizations," says Theater District Houston's Hillary Hart. "Not only does the revenue generated through ticket sales keep artists and other creative professionals working, it strengthens our already vibrant theater scene and exposes new audiences to a range of cultural performances by some of the best talent in the world at a discount."
To view all the offers and purchase tickets, visit: www.HoustonTheaterWeek.com. When you're ready to check out, make sure to use the special offer promo code for Houston Theater Week: HOUARTS.