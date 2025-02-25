grab and go and fly
New United Club Fly provides a quick respite for travelers at IAH
A new kind of lounge is now open in Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). United now offers access to United Club Fly, a unique grab-and-go lounge that is designed to give travelers a premium experience even when they're in a rush.
"At United, we really strive to meet diverse travel needs," said Kay Jackson, senior manager of clubs and loungers for United at a press review held on Monday, February 24. "We know not everyone travels in the same way, and we want to offer different United Club products for different travel be needs. Club Fly specifically is one way that we intend to meet the needs of the on-the-go traveler. It is really unique and that is for that traveler that is pressed for time, whether they have a tight connection or just don't have a lot of time in the airport. They can quickly stop in, refuel, recharge, and be on their way."
Club Fly has a bright, Space City feel, with light-colored walls and beveled surfaces at odd angles that make it look ever-so-slightly like a public space from a Star Trek episode. Amenities include a full-service coffee bar staffed by baristas, to-go pre-packed snacks like chips, warm pastries, and a variety of small meals like pre-made sandwiches and salads that can be eaten at the nearby counters or taken into the terminal. Departure times are displayed on the wall to make sure no one misses their flight. Notably, Club Fly does not serve alcohol.
All items in Club Fly are complimentary for United Club members, United Club Infinite cardholders, Star Alliance Gold members, and United customers traveling internationally in a premium cabin. Entry is achieved simply by scanning a boarding pass or United Club card. The area is open from 5:30 am to 8 pm daily.
This is the second United Club Fly location. The first opened at Denver International Airport (DEN) in 2022. This one has a few extra Houston flourishes. In addition to the spacey aesthetic, the coffee bar serves a Galaxy Latte (blueberry acai) that was a hit with all the touring visitors in both hot and cold forms. Freshly-squeezed orange juice was available as a healthy alternative.
"We're certainly very excited with how the space has turned out," said Jackson.
Club Fly continues the overall IAH trend toward streamlining the speed with which travelers pass through the airport. Earlier this year, the airport completed its long-awaited traffic congestion relief plan, including additional open lanes for drop-offs and a new international arrivals terminal. Even during peak hours, getting into and around the airport is now nearly seamless with low waiting times and less overall travel stress. Club Fly's quick recharge philosophy is another way the airport keeps things moving briskly, a necessity as IAH sees more and more travel thanks to increased routes.