in the clear
Houston airports introduce new process for enrolling in TSA PreCheck
One of the most aggravating things about taking a summer trip just got much more convenient. Both William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) are now using TSA PreCheck enrollment pods that can make it easier to get through airport security.
The pods come courtesy of Clear, a company that has been trying to streamline the onerous regulations involving security in modern commercial flying and a partner with the official Department of Homeland Security TSA Pre-Check program. They already offer expedited security clearance services at airports around the country through a $189 annual membership. Previously, travelers who wanted to enroll in PreCheck had to make an appointment and a separate visit to the airport to provide information and obtain the necessary approvals.
“TSA PreCheck with enrollment by Clear provides a fast and efficient airport experience,” said Clear CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker in a statement. “This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours, and other benefits.”
The new enrollment pods are deployed at more than 50 airports in the U.S., including New York, New Orleans, and Los Angeles, but Houston was only recently added to the list. Travelers can register at the pods with the help of trained Clear employees (called "Ambassadors" by the company), and usually receive their KTN (Known Traveler Number) in 3-5 days.
At the pods, biometric data is collected and can be used for future trips. Final application must be done in person and usually takes around five minutes assuming no line.
Best of all, registering with Clear helps travelers avoid normal annoyances during security check-in. Members do not need to remove their shoes, have their laptops checked, and can keep liquids in their bags, although some Clear members may still be pulled out of line for random searches. The company claims being a member reduces time spent in lines at airports to just 10 minutes in most cases.
The price of $189 per year can seem steep, but there are ways to save on the cost. Families can register one person for $189 and then additional people for half the price. Several airlines offer Clear memberships at reduced rates or even for free. Find a list of them here.
For the frequent flyer who is tired of wasting hours at an airport that could be better spent having fun, Clear and TSA Pre-Check can vastly cut down waiting times without compromising the integrity of airplane security screenings. The benefits stack with other amenities like pre-checking your bags, meaning that it’s possible to arrive much closer to your flight time than before.