2026 world's best awards
6 Houston hotels declared 'World's Best' by Travel + Leisure
Houston's top-tier hospitality industry is continuing its winning streak: six local hotels and resorts were lauded among the best hotels in the world, according to Travel + Leisure's 2026 World's Best Awards.
Travel + Leisure's annual World's Best Awards are the culmination of readers' choice surveys of the ultimate travel experiences around the globe, which include the top hotels, resorts, travel destinations, and more. The 2026 survey had more than 207,000 responses from T+L readers with over 661,000 votes across 10,088 accommodations, cruise lines, and other properties.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa won prestigious acclaim as the No. 1 resort in Texas for the second year in a row, affirming its reputation as Houston's "best-kept secret for discerning guests seeking a quiet hideaway."
The spacious 27-acre property contains five restaurants, a 280-room hotel, a 185,000-square-foot fitness club, a 26,500-square-foot full service spa, and so much more. According to T+L readers, the sprawling retreat "proves everything really is bigger in Texas."
Trellis Spa visitors can relax by the pool indoors or outdoors.Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
The Houstonian was additionally recognized among T+L's separate list of the 500 best hotels in the world in May 2026.
The full list of the best resorts in Texas are:
- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, Houston
- Camp Lucy, Dripping Springs
- Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay
- Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin
- JW Marriot San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio
Houston's oldest-running hospitality property, The Lancaster Hotel, topped the list of the best hotels in Houston and it was declared the 10th best hotel in the country. Its shining performance in the World's Best Awards is an auspicious occasion for the hotel, which is currently celebrating its centennial.
The five best hotels in Houston in 2026 are:
- The Lancaster Hotel
- The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston
- Hotel Zaza Houston Museum District
- Four Seasons Hotel Houston
- Marriott Marquis Houston